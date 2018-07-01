Criteria’s ‘Years’ drops (last week); new Digital Leather, Dereck Higgins…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last Friday Criteria’s new album Years dropped via 15 Passenger Records. It’s a banger. BrooklynVegan was the first outlet to sort of review the album, saying: “The more polished sound suits them well, and helps elevate their chunky post-hardcore/alt-rock to a level where Criteria sound like even more of a force than they did during their initial run. The songwriting is inspired, the songs rip, and it just feels great to have this band back.”

Indeed. Get your copy and have a listen here. Tonight Criteria opens for Cursive at Neumos in Seattle.

* * *

Digital Leather last week shared yet another song off its forthcoming album, Because You’re a Winner, called “V.” Check it below:

<a href="http://digitalleather.bandcamp.com/album/because-youre-a-winner">BECAUSE YOU’RE A WINNER by DIGITAL LEATHER</a>

* * *

And the always prolific Dereck Higgins dropped a new track in Soundcloud called “Scoobs.” He says he’s “causally working” toward a new album. And pssst…. InDreama also is in the studio.

* * *

