Buggy Lewis and the Rabbit Grenades tonight; Your Smith Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A bleak weather weekend and a bleak music weekend — what did you expect in mid-January?

If you want to brave the weather tonight, The Brothers has hardcore punkers Bunny Lewis and The Rabbit Grenades. Joining them are D.N.D. and The Lawsons. And it’s always warm in The Brothers Lounge. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://punkrockforbernie.bandcamp.com/album/punk-rock-for-bernie">Punk Rock For Bernie by punkrockforbernie</a>

If the weather takes a turn for the worst, you may want to double-check that this is still happening. They’re talking end-times ice-related weather events as a possibility. I don’t think it’ll get that bad, but what do I know?

I’ve got nothing on my radar Saturday night.

And then Sunday Your Smith plays at Slowdown Jr. Her real name is Caroline Smith. From Minneapolis, she’s been playing around for years but has a way of changing her style and musical identity. Soundwise, I liken her to an indie version of Sheryl Crow, a great voice, a way with a hook, she’s sneaky good. LA’s Chelsea Jade opens at 8 p.m. $12.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

