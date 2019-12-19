TBT Now Where? 2009: The Year in Music

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Everyone says it’s the end of the decade, so why does it seem like the end of the world?

And thus began the 2009 Music Year in Review article for The Reader and Lazy-i from waaaay back in Dec. 2009. What were the best albums? How about the best gigs (Who remembers that Bear Country show at The Waiting Room June 14, 2009? or Yo La Tengo at The Slowdown Oct. 11, 2009?)?

Read all about it right here (But don’t bother entering the drawing for the 2009 comp CD. We’re all out.)

I’ll be posting the 2019 Year in Review sometime in the coming weeks…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.