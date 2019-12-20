Spend your New Year’s Eve with The Lupines…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I literally will be spending my New Year’s Eve with the lupines — my lupines. Ever since Omaha decided it would be a great idea to sell fireworks leading up to NYE, I’ve been stuck at home when the ball drops covering my dogs’ ears as the world explodes around us. There’s nothing like living in Hillbilly Junction Omaha!

Anyway, for those of you looking for an awesome live show to bring in the New Year, look no further than fabulous O’Leaver’s, where The Lupines will be performing along with Hussies. Other than protecting my dogs from fireworks, I can’t think of a better way to welcome 2020. $5, 10 p.m., includes complimentary champagne toast at midnight!

* * *

On a programming note: Look for the 2020 Music Predictions column online tomorrow here and at thereader.com.

* * *

And have a Happy New Year!

* * *

Relive the year gone by with the Lazy-i Best of 2019 Comp CD!

The collection includes my favorite indie tunes I’ve come across throughout last year as part of my tireless work as a music critic for Lazy-i. Among those represented: DIIV, Hand Habits, Uh Oh, Sharon Van Etten, Orville Peck, Simon Joyner, Prettiest Eyes, Purple Mountains and lots more.

To enter, send me an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com. Hurry, contest deadline is Monday, Jan. 6, at midnight.

Or listen on Spotify. Simply click this link or search “Lazy-i” in Spotify and you’ll find the 2019 playlist along with a few from past years, too!

* * *

