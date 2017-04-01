Brother Ali, Garst tonight; Gerardo Meza, Sean Pratt & the Sweats Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Pretty thin weekend.

Tonight at The Waiting Room it’s the return of Brother Ali. The Minneapolis rapper is a member of the Rhymesayers consortium and has made Omaha a regular tour stop since back in the early 2000s. Check out the Ten Questions with Brother Ali from 2017. Joining him tonight are DJ Last Word and Nur-D. 8 p.m., $25.

Also tonight, newcomers Garst celebrates the release of a new EP, Deathly, at Reverb Lounge. Joining them are Death God and and Lincoln’s Death Cow. $7, 8 p.m.

And then there’s The Regulation opening tonight for Light Speed Highway at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Blandford kicks things off at 9 p.m. No price listed, but it’s usually $5.

For all you C&W fans, The Electroliners are playing tonight at the Barley Street Tavern with 24 Hour Card Lock an King of the Tramps. $5, 9 p.m.

And I typically don’t hype cover bands or tribute acts, but The Sydney has something unique tonight — She’s Crafty, an all-female Beastie Boys tribute act. CatBeret and DJ Kobrakyle open at 9 p.m. $10.

Saturday night has Lincoln’s Gerardo Meza and the Dead of Night headlining at The Sydney in Benson. Joining them are Mike Schlesinger and Sean Pratt and the Sweats. $5, 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, down at Slowdown Jr. Win/Win headlines Saturday night with Muscle Cousins, Bach Mai and Bailey Tamerius. 8 p.m., $7.

And Omaha emo band Names Without Numbers is having a CD release show at The Waiting Room Saturday night. Opening are Dear Neighbor, Wither Decay and Indian Caves. $10, 8 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

