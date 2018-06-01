Twin Peaks, Uh Oh, Bill Hoover (art), Ocean Black, Devendra Banhart, Black Belt Eagle Scout tonight; The Menzingers, Jocko Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Just like last weekend, it’s a loaded Friday night and a sorta thin rest of the weekend. Why can’t we get promoters to spread these shows over the entire weekend? I know, I know, it’s out of their hands. Anyway, choose wisely.

The biggest show of the night (Friday) is at The Waiting Room where Twin Peaks returns in support of their latest, Lookout Low. Yesterday the band shared the latest track from the album, the Beatle-esque “Our World.” Joining them tonight is a stacked line-up that includes Post Animal and OHMME. $20, 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, just across the street and down a ways, indie pop band Uh Oh is among the five bands playing a #BFF/OEAA show at Burke’s Pub. In addition to Uh Oh you get Liz Gre, Diego Danger, Rey Styles, Chad Stoner, Mace Hathaway and Names Without Numbers. Uh Oh goes on at 8:40. It’s part of the OEAA Fall Nominee Showcase. Your $10 entry gets you into all the participating venues (What those are, I’m not certain).

Check out the just-dropped new Love Drunk video for Uh Oh’s “Time Zones,” shot at Joslyn Castle.

Did I mention it was Benson First Friday? If you’re wandering around Benson tonight taking in the art, drop on into the Little Gallery, 5901 Maple St. (the east bay of the Masonic Lodge Building), for the opening of Bill Hoover’s one man show, Lost and Found and Lost. Bill’s exploring the use of collage, paper sculpture and other materials. We’ll be there from 6 to 9 p.m. Come say hello!

What about outside of Benson tonight?

Well there’s a banger of a show at fabulous O’Leaver’s Friday night with Omaha’s favorite stoner-metal band Ocean Black and Omaha’s favorite alt-country band Clarence Tilton. That’s two favorites in one for $7. Starts at 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, downtown is a real sleeper of a show — freak folk singer/songwriter Devendra Banhart headlines in the main room at The Slowdown. Joining him is one of Saddle Creek Records’ brightest new acts, Black Belt Eagle Scout. Tickets range from $26 to $36, and showtime is 8 p.m.

Holy shit that’s a lot of stuff going on in one night. Tomorrow (Saturday) you’re down to two shows.

Back down at The Slowdown, punk band The Menzingers headlines in the main room with Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse. Tickets are $20-$25; show starts at 8 p.m.

Also Saturday night O’Leaver’s has Conny Franko, Satanic Abortion and Jocko. $5, 10 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

