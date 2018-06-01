Betty Rubble debuts ‘Kittybear’ via YouTube; new Maria Taylor features Adam ‘Counting Crows’ Duritz…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Local musician and filmmaker Aaron Gum (Glow in the Dark, InDreama) has a new project called Betty Rubble that features Chelsea Balzer (Vital Organs) on lead vocals and superstar rock veteran Craig Dee on drums.

Their first track, “Kittybear,” is a sassy, kick-drum-driven rocker with an ’80s New Wave sheen. “Drawing from elements of riot grrrl, synthpop, and punk movements, Kittybear is a feisty, danceable anthem which exemplifies the duo’s no-holds-barred, infectious sound,” says Gum.

The track was recorded at Gum’s home studio with drums recorded at Make Believe Studio. So when are we going to be able to catch them live?

Maria Taylor, who you might remember as half of Saddle Creek Records act Azure Ray, is recruiting some mighty big names for backing vocals on her recordings these days. On her latest track, “Waiting in Line,” Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz brings the harmonies (But never rips into “Round Hereeee!!!“).

Pretty song. Taylor’s new self-titled LP comes out Nov. 11 (Yes, that’s 11/11 for those paying attention) on her very own Flower Moon Records label.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.