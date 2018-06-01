Starcrawler, Poppy Jean Crawford at Reverb tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Only a sec to hype a sleeper of a show tonight at Reverb Lounge.

LA band Starcrawler is on Rough Trade Records and has a glammy punk rock sound on their most recent album, 2019’s Devour You, produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, L7) at Sunset Studios. The band has opened for the likes of The Distillers, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Spoon (probably all on the same night). Opener Poppy Jean Crawford is another LA music scene product with more of a psych/garage-rock sound. $12, 8 p.m.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<a href="http://poppyjeancrawford.bandcamp.com/album/poppy-jean-crawford-single">POPPY JEAN CRAWFORD//SINGLE by Poppy Jean Crawford</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.