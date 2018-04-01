Low End opens, Chrome Lounge closes; Lucy Dacus at The Slowdown tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

That Oct 25 Deerhoof show that’s a joint production between Bemis and Maha has the austere honor of being the first show hosted at the Bemis Center’s new downtown music venue, Low End.

Low End is located in Bemis Center’s 25,000 square foot basement — i.e., the former home of Bemis Underground. Jeff Day of Actual Architecture Company oversaw the design of Low End and the Sound Art + Experimental Music Program’s new rehearsal and recording spaces. Low End includes custom seating, theatrical lighting, an anamorphic perspective stage, and industrial-grade sound equipment, according to Bemis.

Beginning in November, Bemis will offer free live shows at Low End by local, national and international sound artists, composers and experimental musicians. So no, this isn’t going to be a rock club, but rather a space for performance of experimental art/sound compositions, or at least that’s the plan.

For example, the first free performance Nov. 14 with Laura Ortman, who plays violin, Apache violin, piano, electric guitar, keyboards, pedal steel guitar, and sings through a megaphone. Yes, but can you dance to it?

BTW, that Deerhoof show is long sold out.

* * *

On the other side of the musical spectrum, West Omaha biker bar/rock venue Chrome Lounge announced yesterday that it’s closed its doors. Chrome had become the home for Omaha Blues Society shows as well as the Nov. 9 Pine Ridge Toy Drive concert, which is now looking for a new venue. Fifteen years is a long haul for any club let alone a heavy metal-flavored rock club…

* * *

Matador Records’ singer/songwriter Lucy Dacus is headlining tonight at The Slowdown. I caught her last Omaha set at Reverb in April 2018 when she played alongside Adult Mom. pening are singer/songwriters Liza Anne and Sun June. $18, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://lucydacus.bandcamp.com/track/forever-half-mast">Forever Half Mast by Lucy Dacus</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.