Lodgings LP release, Cigarettes After Sex Saturday; Bazile Mills Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Who got Lana tickets? At $180-$200 a pop for orchestra seats — too rich for my blood, unless, of course, there was a VIP tent and two or three quality bands playing before her, and I could move around a park-like setting and could just ride my bike home afterward…

That said, the Lana show is (mostly) sold out.

The two hottest shows this weekend are (surprise) on Saturday night, the night of a Husker game. The caveat — The Brothers show probably won’t start ’til after the game, and fans of a band like Cigarettes After Sex could give a flying f— about college football.

Let’s start with Lodgings. They’re celebrating the release of their new LP, Water Works, Saturday night at The Brothers Lounge. Recorded and mixed by the legendary Steve Albini at Electrical Audio in Chicago, this is on top of my list of favorite Omaha-based releases in 2019.

Fronted by guitarist/vocalist Bryce Hotz, Lodgings’ music is a solid combination of Big Star (Hotz’s voice reminds me of Alex Chilton from back in the day), The Grifters and (dare I say it) early Pearl Jam. The band is rounded out by the infamous Stephen Micek (Adtrita, ex-Stay Awake) on guitar; Michael Laughlin, bass; Eric Ernst, drums, and Cursive’s Megan Siebe on strings. The Sun-Less Trio and The Sunks open at 10 p.m. (but like I said, that Husker game…). $5.

<a href="http://lodgings.bandcamp.com/album/water-works">Water Works by Lodgings</a>

Also Saturday night, Cigarettes After Sex returns to Omaha, this time to The Slowdown. The Bushwick-based shoe-gaze indie act has a new album coming out Oct. 25 on Partisan Records and their shows have been selling out all over the country. $25 tickets are still available for The Slowdown’s big room. The music will be preceded by a short film, “You’re the Only Good Thing In My Life,” at 9 p.m.

And there are a couple shows happening tonight (Friday).

Singer/songwriter Martin Sexton is at The Waiting Room. $35. 9 p.m.

Kris Lager Band is at fabulous O’Leaver’s. $10, 10 p.m.

Also Saturday night at O’Leaver’s is Halfloves, Steady Wells and Win/Win. 10 p.m., $7.

And then, finally, on Sunday, O’Leaver’s has Bazile Mills for a matinee show with Edge of Arbor.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section.

Let me leave you with this performance by Les Savy Fav from last night’s Seth Myers show. Their 2001 show at Sokol Auditorium is still up there as among my all-time favorites.

Have a great weekend.

