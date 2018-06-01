Eric in Outerspace, Universe Contest, Mitch Gettman, #BFF tonight; Deep Sea Diver Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Another Husker weekend which means another front-loaded Friday night of shows and virtually nothing on Saturday, but that’s what fall in Nebraska is all about, right?

Tonight at The Sydney Eric in Outerspace headlines a show with Lincoln indie prog band Universe Contest and BB Sledge. It’s all part of The Sydney’s October Benson First Friday escapades. The club’s featured artist is Nathan Gurnon, and the music starts at 10 p.m. and costs $5.

If you’re going to be in the neighborhood, come on by The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple St., for CARTÓN, the art of John D. Muñoz. It’s art on cardboard and it’s pretty cool. The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Come by and say hi.

Also tonight, Omaha ex-pat Mitch Gettman returns, this time to fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining him are Lifeline and Mr. E & the Stringless Kite. $5, 9 p.m.

Saturday is a wasteland, but Sunday, Deep Sea Diver plays at Reverb Lounge. Joining her is Meat Hair. $12, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://thedeepseadiver.bandcamp.com/album/secrets-2">SECRETS by Deep Sea Diver</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

