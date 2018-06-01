Domestica, Bad Bad Men tonight; Whitney, Lala Lala Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

One of the better shows of the month is tomorrow night and I’m going to miss it because I’m headed out of town. Gaddummit.

But let’s start with tonight.

There’s a great double-bill at The Brothers Lounge. On top is Lincoln punk-rock legends Domestica — the power-trio of Heidi, Jon and Pawl return to Omaha’s favorite punk bar. Joining them are opener Bad, Bad Men — the trio of Wolf, Hug and Siebken, some of the most versatile and durable hard rock vets on the planet. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://domesticanebraska.bandcamp.com/album/domestica-2">Domestica 2 by Domestica</a>

Meanwhile, down the street at fabulous O’Leaver’s Lincoln indie band Antlerhead headlines with LaMars, Iowa, folk-rock band Winter Wayfarer and Omaha’s The Notebooks. 10 p.m., $5.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) singer/songwriters Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, better known as Whitney, play down at The Slowdown. Their latest, Forever Turned Around (2019, Secretly Canadian), has been on heavy iPhone rotation since its release (in fact, one of my favorite Pandora channels is the Whitney Channel). Chicago singer/songwriter Lillie West — a.k.a. Lala Lala — opens the evening in the big room at 9 p.m. $25.

<a href="http://whitneychicago.bandcamp.com/album/forever-turned-around">Forever Turned Around by Whitney</a>

Also Saturday night, O’Leaver’s is hosting a punk rock show with Omaha legends R.A.F. and Cordial Spew. Mere Shadows also is on the bill. $5, 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.