Sheer Mag, Tweens, Dross, Bib tonight at The Slowdown; Night Moves (Domino Records) at Reverb Lounge…

Only got time to tell you about a couple shows tonight…

Over at Slowdown Jr. it’s Sheer Mag, one of the funner new bands out there, with a sound that combines indie with ’70s-style rock ‘n’ roll, fueled by firecracker lead singer Tina Halladay. Cincinnati trash-pop trio Tweens (Frenchkiss Records) opens along with our very one DROSS and one of Omaha’s hardest, Bib. That’s a lot of rock ‘n’ roll for $15. Starts at 8.

Also tonight… Domino Records act Night Moves’ new album, Can You Really Find Me, is a dreamy indie folk-rock album with some Big Star influence. The Minneapolis duo of Micky Alfano and John Pelant count Todd Rundgren and Neil Young among their influences. The music has a modern indie yacht-rock vibe a la Tame Impala, soothing, warm melodies shot through fog-covered lenses. Catch them tonight at Reverb Lounge. Steady Wells opens at 8. $14.

