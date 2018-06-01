Shadow Ridge Music Fest (Violent Femmes, Soul Asylum, Matthew Sweet), Digital Leather, Universe Contest, BFF tonight; Wagon Blasters Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yet another music fest is happening tonight — the second annual Shadow Ridge Music Festival at Shadow Ridge Country Club, located way out on 189th and Pacific St. The headliner is ’80s indie fossils Violent Femmes, with Soul Asylum, Omaha’s own Matthew Sweet and Lincoln legacy act The Millions, all for just $55. Ticket proceeds will benefit Elkhorn Athletic Association’s Future Outdoor Youth Sports Complex. Free parking at Elkhorn South High School with shuttle service. The Millions kick it off at 4 p.m. More info here.

<a href="http://themillionsne.bandcamp.com/album/m-is-for-millions">M is for Millions by The Millions NE</a>

Glancing at the calendar, it’s the first Friday of the month, which means Benson First Friday. If you’re in the neighborhood tonight, drop by The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple St. (the east bay in the bottom of the Masonic Lodge Building), and check out the opening for the late Robert Klein Engler. All artist proceeds will benefit the stained glass windows at St. Mary Magdalene Church in downtown Omaha. We’re there from 6 to 9 p.m.

Afterward, head over to The Sydney in Benson for the return of Digital Leather. The project, headed by Shawn Foree, released a full-length earlier this year on Stencil Trash Records, called Feeet, which is a comp of mainly tape-only released songs written and recorded between 2008 and 2018. Great stuff (as per usual). Joining them tonight is Tucson electronic act Mute Swan. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://digitalleather.bandcamp.com/album/feeet">FEEET by Digital Leather</a>

Also tonight, Lincoln indie prog act Universe Contest headlines at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Fellow Lincolnites Sweats and Iowa City’s Zuul also are on the card. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://iowacityzuul.bandcamp.com/album/zuul-3">ZUUL by ZUUL</a>

Tomorrow night it’s back to The Sydney for a rip-roarin’ set by Wagon Blasters (Speed! Nebraska Records). Gary Dean and the band will own the center slot, Vago is the headliner and Bull Nettles kicks it off at 9 p.m. $6.

<a href="http://wagonblasters.bandcamp.com/album/pandamonium-paradise-e-p">Pandamonium Paradise E.P. by Wagon Blasters</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

