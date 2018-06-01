Matt Wilson and his Orchestra, STRFKR Saturday; Interpol at The Holland Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s usually Saturday nights during Husker season that the clubs are one big wasteland when it comes to rock shows, but this weekend, tonight is the wasteland.

I can’t find any shows worth a shit going on tonight. I suggest heading over to The Brothers and having a cold one while listening to the best jukebox in town (if for no other reason than because they’ll be closed 9/14 through 9/19).

Tomorrow night’s big show, Matt Wilson of Trip Shakespeare and The Twilight Hours fame is bringing his harp and banjo orchestra to The Sydney in Benson. Bokr Tov opens at 9 p.m. $15.

<a href="http://mattwilson1.bandcamp.com/track/mental-patients">Mental Patients by Matt Wilson</a>

Also Saturday night, Portland indie band STRFKR (Polyvinyl Records) plays at The Waiting Room with Das Kope. 9 p.m. start, $23 tix.

<a href="http://starfucker.bandcamp.com/album/fantasy">Fantasy by STRFKR</a>

Meanwhile, over at fabulous O’Leaver’s Saturday night, Denver’s In the Whale headlines with The Natural States and Hussies. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://inthewhale.bandcamp.com/album/dopamine">Dopamine by In The Whale</a>

And then Sunday night it’s the big Interpol show at The Holland Performing Arts Center. I’ve seen Interpol a couple times and they never fail to satisfy, however I have to wonder how well they’ll “rock” playing in front of a seated audience in Omaha’s second most prestigious music hall. Opening is our very own See Through Dresses. Tickets are still available at ticketomaha.com ranging between $35 and $47. Start time is 7:30 p.m. Tux optional.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

