Las Cruxes (LA/Omaha supergroup), Radkey, Dross tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well, the Husker / Buckeyes game is taking its toll on the weekend. There are no rock shows Saturday night, at least of an indie-rock nature.

Instead, everything is happening tonight.

Top of the list is The Brothers Lounge where Las Cruxes opens the evening at 10 p.m. Read here about this hybrid of a Spanish-language punk bands with LA origins combined with three Omaha superstars — Little Brazil’s Landon Hedges, Digital Leather’s Jeff Lambelet and See Through Dresses’ Nate Van Fleet (that’s right, two drummers). As they say in the movies, it might get loud. New York singer/songwriter Brook Pridemore also is on the bill and local punk duo The Natural States headlines. $5, 10 p.m.

Also tonight, St. Joseph punk trio and Maha Music Festival veterans Radkey headlines at Reverb Lounge. Opening is our very own DROSS (members of Noah’s Ark was a Spaceship). $12, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://wreckroom.bandcamp.com/album/cat-mouse">Cat & Mouse by Radkey</a>

There’s an all-locals show at O’Leaver’s tonight with The Wake-Up, Fat Nap and Southpaw. $5, 10 p.m.

Two-basses-and-a-drummer punk trio Relax, It’s Science opens for metal bands Druids and Hollowed Oath at Dr. Jack’s Drinkery. $8, 9 p.m.

As I said, the Husker game pretty much obliterated all Saturday night action, though O’Leaver’s has another all-locals show with State Disco, Lonely Estates and Win/Win. $5, 9 p.m. (but I’d expect this to start late if the game’s still rolling (and it’s close)).

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

