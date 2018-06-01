New Simon Joyner LP out Oct. 24 on Grapefruit…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Before we enter full-blown Maha Music Festival coverage, a head’s up that Omaha singer/songwriter/folk-master Simon Joyner announced Saturday that he’s got a new album coming out on Grapefruit Records.

Pocket Moon is available for preorder from grapefruitrecordclub.com and is being co-released in UK/Europe by BB*Island and in Australia/New Zealand by Homeless Records. Recorded this past February in Phoenix, backing Joyner on this LP is an all-star band that includes Michael Krassner, Max Knouse, Joshua Hill, Bennett Sarager, Robin Vining and Ryan Jewell.

More I cannot tell you except the record officially hits the shelves Oct. 24. Will we get a hometown album release show for this one?

BTW, are oil portrait covers the “new thing”? I ask because here’s the cover of the new Lloyd Cole album, Guesswork, that’s currently playing on my turntable…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.