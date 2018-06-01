Maha Festival kicks off tonight in ‘Little Bohemia’ (Uh Oh, See Through Dresses, Bokr Tov)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The folks who put on the Maha Music Festival are always trying something new, and this year is no exception. Tonight they’re kicking off the 11th annual festivities with a series of events taking place along the So. 13th Street corridor — a.k.a. Little Bohemia.

Rachel Grace, Maha’s marketing and communications manager, said this location was chosen because of the effort to expand Maha events to other areas of town. “In addition to Aksarben Village, Maha is also taking place at MCC’s Fort Omaha campus and The Waiting Room in Benson,” she said. “In addition, the high concentration of new and exciting area businesses and nonprofits makes Little Bohemia a great place for Opening Night.”

Among the events is a performance by See Through Dresses and And How at OutrSpaces, 1258 So. 13th St. starting at 8 p.m. This one costs $10 at the door.

The rest of the stuff is free, including a performance by Uh Oh at NOA Brides, 1419 So. 13th St., starting at 8 p.m.; and a performance by Bokr Tov at the Grain & Mortar Open House, 1414 So. 13th St., starting at 7 p.m.

More info and a full event schedule for tonight is available either at the Maha site, or on their Facebook event invitation.

So far, everything is clicking for Maha. There’s only one thing that could throw a wrench in this year’s festivities, and it involves the forecast…

