Maha Festival ‘Middle Show’ tonight with Pinback at The Waiting Room…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

They’re calling it the “Maha Middle Show” — tonight at The Waiting Room it’s Pinback, the duo of Armistead Burwell Smith IV and Rob Crow surrounded by a cast of instrumentalists. They’ve been kicking around as a unit since the late ’90s, Smith formerly of Three Mile Pilot, Crow formerly of Heavy Vegetable and Thingy, according to the bio.

I assume they’re working on new material, as their last album was 2017’s Some Offcell Voices (Temporary Residence). They’ve come through Omaha before, the last time I think was in 2014 at The Waiting Room with Tera Melos opening. Tonight, Tera Melos’ Nick Reinhart opens the show along with our own Bach Mai. $15, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://pinback.bandcamp.com/album/some-offcell-voices">Some Offcell Voices by Pinback</a>

I like that Maha is adding this show to the festival, though I wish they could figure out how to more closely align it to the overall experience — somehow link it to the package, maybe include it as part of a weekend wristband purchase?

BTW, it’s raining now, but the latest forecast is looking more promising for the next two evenings. Can Maha skirt the weather gods?

* * *

