Lupines, The Broke Loose tonight; Petfest (Leafblower, Those Far Out Arrows, Oquoa, more) Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

One show tonight, one festival tomorrow…

Tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s the Lupines headline a show with The Broke Loose. $5, 10 p.m.

Then tomorrow night its the annual Petfest at Petshop Gallery in Benson. The “fundrager” starts at 1 p.m. with indoor and outdoor stages.

The line-up:

Laughing Falcon

Mike Schlesinger

BB Sledge

Universe Contest

Eric in Outerspace

Leafblower

The Natural States

Field Club

Those Far Out Arrows

Annalibera

Her Flyaway Manner

Houma

Unmanned

Kobrakyle Richardson

Mesa Bouy

Oquoa

Hussies

Queerniverse

Bokr Tov

Pixel Grip

Solid Goldberg (official)

Admission is $10. This is always a good time. More info here.

Believe it or not, that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

