Lupines, The Broke Loose tonight; Petfest (Leafblower, Those Far Out Arrows, Oquoa, more) Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
One show tonight, one festival tomorrow…
Tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s the Lupines headline a show with The Broke Loose. $5, 10 p.m.
Then tomorrow night its the annual Petfest at Petshop Gallery in Benson. The “fundrager” starts at 1 p.m. with indoor and outdoor stages.
The line-up:
Laughing Falcon
Mike Schlesinger
BB Sledge
Universe Contest
Eric in Outerspace
Leafblower
The Natural States
Field Club
Those Far Out Arrows
Annalibera
Her Flyaway Manner
Houma
Unmanned
Kobrakyle Richardson
Mesa Bouy
Oquoa
Hussies
Queerniverse
Bokr Tov
Pixel Grip
Solid Goldberg (official)
Admission is $10. This is always a good time. More info here.
Believe it or not, that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.
