La Vista indoor-outdoor music venue moving forward; Jim Schroeder Sextet, Stefan Christensen tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The last we heard about the mammoth (no pun intended) indoor-outdoor music venue planned for La Vista’s City Centre was a story in the Omaha World-Herald back in February. That story said the La Vista City Council gave the go ahead to negotiate contracts. City Ventures developer Chris Erickson said in the article crews were slated to break ground this past spring.

Well, we’re now at the end of summer and still no ground breaking or any other news. So what’s happening with the project? City of La Vista Community Relations Coordinator Mitch Beaumont gave a brief update.

“The platting process has begun on this project, with design review and permitting to come next,” Beaumont said. “The developers are hoping to begin grading and footings in late fall.”

Marc Leibowitz of 1% Productions, the company partnering on the project with Kansas’ Mammoth Live and City Ventures, confirmed Beaumont’s comments, saying the project is moving forward.

No question that once completed, the project, which will be located near 84th and Harrison streets, will be an entertainment game changer. Check out Kevin Coffey and Hailey Konnath’s overview of the project from a June 2018 OWH article.

* * *

The Jim Schroeder Sextet, a project headed by one of the area’s most talented rock guitarists (David Nance Group, UUVVWWZ), is headlining a show tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them is New Haven rocker Stefan Christensen (who opened for Stef Chura last night at Reverb) and Lincoln band Leaves Brown. $7, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://stefanchristensen.bandcamp.com/album/unknown-fortune">Unknown Fortune by Stefan Christensen & Friends</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.