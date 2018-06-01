Clarence Tilton CD release show tonight; Uh Oh album release show, Simon Joyner, Jason Steady goodbye Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Two big album release shows this weekend and a handful of other things going on musicwise…

Tonight at Reverb Lounge Clarence Tilton celebrates the release of Start Already Lost (Sower Records). The band always gets bunched in with alt country bands by people like me because of the omnipresent twang that bounces throughout their tunes. You can’t deny the urge to do a two-step when you hear songs like “First One Home,” off the new album.

But it may be more accurate to compare them to power-pop bands like Alex Chilton, The dB’s, Big Star and The Soft Boys on tracks like “High Water” and opening track “No One.” But at the same time, you wouldn’t be off base comparing them to, say, The Silos or The Jayhawks, especially on outlaw countrified songs like “B.A.W.” and slow-dancer “Tears Land.” Either way, it’s good company to be in, and on the new album (as well as their debut) it’s apt. Fact is, the songs off Start Already… aren’t much of a departure from their last couple releases. It’s like getting the next chapter of a novel you can’t put down. Minne Lusa opens the show at 9 p.m. $10.

Then tomorrow night at Slowdown, Jr., it’s Uh Oh’s turn.

Their new one, Stay Close, is a collection of old-school indie anthems that recalls acts like The Promise Ring, Sunday’s Best and Knapsack — i.e., acts that were bunched into the emo category in the ’90s. That said, I wouldn’t consider Uh Oh an emo band but more in line with power-pop indie acts like Little Brazil or Lincoln’s Domestica. At the core is jangling, soaring guitars, bombastic drums and Joe Champion’s nerdy vocals singing lovable loser songs rooted deeply in the Midwestern soil. I think I told Joe album capper “We’ll Laugh Again” was my favorite because I’m a sucker for epic closers, but actually it’s the shuffle-beat rocker “Hang On” that will make it onto my annual comp CD if only for its sing-along chorus and Champion’s message of hope for all of us fellow travelers stumbling around in the dark. Stay Close is a familiar light to help lead the way.

Anyway, Uh Oh will be celebrating the release of that album Saturday night at Slowdown Jr. with Histrionic, Eric in Outerspace and Second String. 8:30, $7.

<a href="http://uhoh.bandcamp.com/album/stay-close">Stay Close by Uh Oh</a>

Also happening Saturday, Simon Joyner kicks off his national tour with a house show (at his house, no less). Joining Simon and The Ghosts are Jim Schroeder and David Nance. The show starts at 8 p.m. To find out the address, you’ll need to reach out to Joyner via Facebook and ask! Entrance is a donation ($5-$10 or whatever).

Also Saturday night, The Sydney has Pacific Northwest grunge masters Reignwolf with King Nun. $20, 9 p.m.

Finally, it’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Jason Steady Saturday night at The Brothers Lounge. Jason is headed to the California desert to commune with some cacti. You can bid him adieu at this performance, which also includes sets by M34N STR33T and Haunted Gauntlet. Cover is $5, start time is 10 p.m., tears are free.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

