Big Apple bound and what I’m missing while I’m gone…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well, it’s time for my annual trip to NYC — U.S. Open, Broadway, Yankees, you get the drift. So Lazy-i will be on a short hiatus until sometime next week.

What will I miss whilst I’m away?

— Well, tonight (Thursday, Aug. 29), Hovvdy plays at Reverb Lounge. I’m hurtin’ a little to be missing this one. This is as close as it gets in this day and age to the slow-core bands I grew up loving like Bedhead and Red House Painters. This is a “do not miss” production. The amazing Anna McClellan opens along with Lomelda. $14, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://hovvdy.bandcamp.com/album/cranberry">Cranberry by Hovvdy</a>

— Friday night, Wovenhand (Sargent House Records), led by former 16 Horsepower frontman David Eugene Edwards, plays at Reverb with Lucy & Charlie. $18, 8 p.m.

— Satchel Grande brings the party to The Waiting Room Saturday night. Juke Butter featuring Allison Nash opens at 9. $8.

— Finally, Tuesday night (Sept. 3) Columbus, Ohio low-fi punkers Kneeling in Piss plays at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Hussies open at 9 p.m. $5.

If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

