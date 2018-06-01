The Living Deads, Buggy Lewis & the Rabbit Grenades tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Hot enough for ya?

The Living Deads is a nomadic duo that plays fun-loving rockabilly with a horror-billy sheen a la The Cramps. They’re playing tonight at The Brothers Lounge.

From their bio: “Randee McKnight on drums/vocals/acoustic guitar, and Symphony Tidwell on upright bass/vocals are fueled by late nights, risky behavior and truck stop snacks,” and “If The Ramones, Johnny Cash, Tom Waits and The Cramps all donated their DNA to a rock ‘n’ roll science experiment, The Living Deads would be formed.” That about sums it up. Buggy Lewis & the Rabbit Grenades opens at 10 p.m. $5.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.