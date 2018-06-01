Ocean Black tonight; Peach Fuzz Saturday; Ben Kweller Sunday…

Ben Kweller at the MAHA Music Festival, July 24, 2010. He plays Sunday night at The Waiting Room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s looking like an O’Leaver’s weekend… at least most of it. I hope they have their AC on full blast.

Tonight, it’s the heavy stuff as Omaha gold-leafed stoner rock trio Ocean Black opens for Mere Shadows and Bad Actors. $5, 10 p.m.

Saturday night, Chicago garage rockers Peach Fuzz (Bernice Records) headlines at fabulous O’Leaver’s with Bb Sledge and Little Violence. $5, 10 p.m.

And finally Sunday, Ben Kweller returns to The Waiting Room. Kweller’s supposed to have a new album out called Circuit Boredom, but I can’t find it anywhere online. The first single, released this past February, is below. Orca Welles opens at 8 p.m. $15.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

