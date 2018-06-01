Murder by Death, Little Brazil, Those Far Out Arrows, Mouton, Sidney Gish tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A handful of shows are happening tonight…

Down at The Slowdown, dark romantic (goth-western?) indie band Murder by Death headlines. Their most recent album, The Other Shore, was released by Bloodshot last year. Their dense, cinematic sound is like an alt-country version of The National, but is much more interesting. Opening is our very own Little Brazil. 8 p.m., $25.

<a href="http://murderbydeath.bandcamp.com/album/the-other-shore">The Other Shore by Murder By Death</a>

Meanwhile, over at The Sydney in Benson, Those Far Out Arrows headlines a midweek show with cool Arkansas indie band Mouton, who is working with cool St. Joseph, Missouri, label Wee Rock Records (who released one of my favorite albums of 2013 by The Gardenheads). Add to that opener Ben Eisenberger and you’re in for a great night of music for just $5. Starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="http://moutonmusic.bandcamp.com/album/7-split-with-prahnas">7″ Split with Prahnas by Mouton</a>

Finally, there’s a sleeper of a show tonight at Reverb Lounge featuring singer/songwriter Sidney Gish. The Bostonite toured with Mitski briefly last year after her self-released No Dogs Allowed grabbed a 7.7 rating from Pitchfork. She’s got a new two-song single out on Oat Milk Records that’s kicky, upbeat indie rock in the free-wheeling Vampire Weekend vein. Family Reunion opens at 8 p.m. $12.

<a href="http://sidneygish.bandcamp.com/album/no-dogs-allowed">No Dogs Allowed by Sidney Gish</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.