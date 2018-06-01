Heart Bones (Sean Tillmann), #BFF, Haybaby, Motherly (Sara Bertuldo) debut tonight; Wagon Blasters, Cayucas, Sam Valdez Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Hopefully the only fireworks we’ll hear this weekend will be coming from a stage.

Tonight at The Sydney Sean Tillmann a.k.a. Har Mar Superstar takes the stage with partner in crime Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog) as the fun-time electro-pop duo Heart Bones. They’ve got a few songs on Spotify that are bouncy and fun, but everything Tillmann does is fun. Dirty word opener Good Fuck kicks it off at 9 p.m. $12.

<a href="http://heartbones.bandcamp.com/track/little-dancer">Little Dancer by Heart Bones</a>

And as if you forgot, it’s Benson First Friday tonight. Since you’ll be in the neighborhood, drop by The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple Street (in the east bay of the Masonic Temple building), and check out the amazing work of Jun Lee, woodcut prints that will make your eyes fall out of your head. The opening runs for 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Come by and say hi.

Meanwhile, down at fabulous O’Leaver’s, Brooklyn indie band Haybaby (Tiny Engines Records) headlines (Here’s hoping they play their 6-minute grinder “My Mother Tells Me” off their new album They Get There). Also on the bill are Houma and the debut of Sara Bertuldo’s new band, Motherly. 10 pm., $7. There will also be a shitload of DJs and a drag show out on the patio. Crazy!

<a href="http://haybabyband.com/album/they-get-there">They Get There by Haybaby</a>

Saturday, The Wagon Blasters are playing at the Farnam House 5th Anniversary Bash. The day-show kicks off at 2 p.m. with Kevin Lloyd, followed by Ted and Alice Miller (3:30), The Mudpuddles (5 p.m.), Wagon Blasters (6:30) and closing out with Minne Lussa at 8 p.m. Food, beer, outdoor beer garden and more.

Saturday night The Slowdown has Santa Monica indie pop band Cayucas (Park the Van Records) and indie crooner Sam Valdez, whose voice and style bears a slight resemblance to a certain lady namea Lana. 9 p.m., $15.

<a href="http://samvaldezsounds.bandcamp.com/album/mirage">Mirage by Sam Valdez</a>

Also Saturday night, O’Leaver’s has the return of Big Al Band, with Jessica Errett and Army of 2600. $5, 10 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.