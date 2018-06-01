Dressy Bessy, Karen Meat, Those Far Out Arrows, Marcey Yates tonight; Lupines, Bad Bad Men, Washer, Clem Snide Saturday….
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
I’m out of town so I’m going to miss all this goodness happening this weekend. Starting tonight…
There’s a strong triple-bill at fabulous O’Leaver’s: Dressy Bessy, Karen Meat and Jason Steady. Des Moines’ Karen Meat plays indie pop and is a favorite among the folks in Cursive, who have toured with her in recent years. Her last album You’re An Ugly Person, came out in 2018.
Denver’s Dressy Bessy has been kicking it around since ’96. Her latest is 2016’s Kingsized on Yep Rock.
And of course we all know the genius that is Jason Steady. $10, 10 p.m.
Meanwhile, over at The Brothers Lounge tonight, Kansas City “drug rock” band Drugs & Attics has the center slot, with our boys Those Far Out Arrows kicking things off and hip-hop master Marcey Yates at the top slot. $5, 9 p.m.
And over at The Waiting Room tonight Matt Whipkey opens for former major label act Red Wanting Blue. $15, 8 p.m.
Tomorrow night (Saturday), the legendary combo of Wolf, Siebken and Hug — i.e., Bad, Bad Men — unfurl their full force at The Brothers Lounge with one of my all-time favorite Omaha bands, The Lupines. $5, 10 p.m.
Meanwhile, NY duo Washer headlines at O’Leaver’s. Hussies and The Natural States also are on the bill $7, 10 p.m.
Finally, there’s a Clem Snide solo show in a living room located in the zip code 68106 Saturday night. Buy a ticket, receive the location, rock with 40 of your closest friends. For more information, go to https://undertowshows.com/collections/clem-snide/products/omaha-ne-july-13.
And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.
