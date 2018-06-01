Dressy Bessy, Karen Meat, Those Far Out Arrows, Marcey Yates tonight; Lupines, Bad Bad Men, Washer, Clem Snide Saturday….

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’m out of town so I’m going to miss all this goodness happening this weekend. Starting tonight…

There’s a strong triple-bill at fabulous O’Leaver’s: Dressy Bessy, Karen Meat and Jason Steady. Des Moines’ Karen Meat plays indie pop and is a favorite among the folks in Cursive, who have toured with her in recent years. Her last album You’re An Ugly Person, came out in 2018.

<a href="http://karenmeat.bandcamp.com/album/youre-an-ugly-person">You’re An Ugly Person by Karen Meat</a>

Denver’s Dressy Bessy has been kicking it around since ’96. Her latest is 2016’s Kingsized on Yep Rock.

<a href="http://dressybessy.bandcamp.com/album/kingsized">Kingsized by Dressy Bessy</a>

And of course we all know the genius that is Jason Steady. $10, 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, over at The Brothers Lounge tonight, Kansas City “drug rock” band Drugs & Attics has the center slot, with our boys Those Far Out Arrows kicking things off and hip-hop master Marcey Yates at the top slot. $5, 9 p.m.

And over at The Waiting Room tonight Matt Whipkey opens for former major label act Red Wanting Blue. $15, 8 p.m.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), the legendary combo of Wolf, Siebken and Hug — i.e., Bad, Bad Men — unfurl their full force at The Brothers Lounge with one of my all-time favorite Omaha bands, The Lupines. $5, 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, NY duo Washer headlines at O’Leaver’s. Hussies and The Natural States also are on the bill $7, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://okwasher.bandcamp.com/album/bethlehem-steel-washer-split">Bethlehem Steel / Washer Split by Bethlehem Steel & Washer</a>

Finally, there’s a Clem Snide solo show in a living room located in the zip code 68106 Saturday night. Buy a ticket, receive the location, rock with 40 of your closest friends. For more information, go to https://undertowshows.com/collections/clem-snide/products/omaha-ne-july-13.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

