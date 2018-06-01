Deerhunter, Moon Diagrams tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I have a quick second to remind you about tonight’s Deerhunter show at The Slowdown. Much to my surprise, tickets are still available for $30.

Deerhunter’s latest, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared (2019, 4AD), is a show stopper. I’ve been a fan since 2010’s Halcyon Digest. Unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to attend this show. If you can, you should.

Moon Diagrams is the solo project of Deerhunter co-founder/drummer Moses Archeleta. They just put out a new single, “Trappy Bats,” on Geographic North Records. Check it below.

<a href="http://moondiagrams.bandcamp.com/album/trappy-bats">Trappy Bats by Moon Diagrams</a>

Show starts at 8 p.m. Wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out before the doors open…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.