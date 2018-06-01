Car Seat Headrest, Naked Giants, Miwi La Lupa tonight; happy 7-4…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Car Seat Headrest, one of my favorite bands with one of the worst names ever, plays tonight at The Waiting Room. I’m sure there’s a great story behind that name, I just don’t know what it is. The band was a highlight at the Maha Music Festival a few years ago, and has a new live album, Commit Yourself Completely, just out on Matador that’s sort of a “greatest hits” collection, played live.

<a href="http://carseatheadrest.bandcamp.com/album/commit-yourself-completely">Commit Yourself Completely by Car Seat Headrest</a>

Opener Naked Giants is a Seattle trio that’s toured with Car Seat Headrest in the past. Their most recent release, a 4-song EP, Green Fuzz (2019, New West), includes the long, bluesy title track (9+ minutes) that’s kind of cool. But for the most part, Naked Giants plays slop-dash garage punk, noisy and often tangled in ideas. The EP is a step forward from last year’s LP, SLUFF, which was a real mish-mash. I wasn’t surprised to see they’re pals with Ron Gallo, as a few songs off the full-length remind me of his last album. Definitely worth getting at the club at 8 p.m. $25.

<a href="http://nakedgiants.bandcamp.com/album/green-fuzz">Green Fuzz by Naked Giants</a>

Also tonight, MiWi La Lupa is playing two sets down at the new Jewell, 1030 Capital Ave. He’ll be backed by a full band. Sets are at 6:30 and 8:30, and tickets are $10.

I don’t see anything happening music-wise tomorrow night, which is no surprise. I’m not even sure what’ll be open tomorrow night. Maybe it’s time to take a day off anyway? I’ll be busy prying my terrified dogs off the ceiling due to the fireworks. Please, go light them off somewhere else… Happy 7-4 Day…

* * *

