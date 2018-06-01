Better Oblivion up for an AIM Award; Under the Radar under way…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Pretty quiet news-wise lately…

The UK’s Association of Independent Music (AIM) announced nominees for the 2019 AIM Independent Music Awards, and up for Best Album is Better Obliviion Community Center’s debut album, featuring Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers.

AIM has been around for 20 years and handing out prizes for the the past eight. The awards ceremony will be Sept. 3 at The Roundhouse in Camden. BOCC will be up against Christine and the Queens, Chris; Dave, Psychodrama; Fontaines D.C., Dogrel; Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, End of Suffering; Jade Bird, self-titled; Jordan Rakei, Origin; Little Simz, GREY Area; Snapped Ankles, Stunning Luxury and Swindle, No More Normal.

I think maybe I’ve heard of three of the other nominees…

* * *

Omaha Under the Radar is currently in full effect.

A reminder of their mission: Omaha Under the Radar is an annual performance festival in the Midwest. We celebrate independent artists with performances and workshops throughout the city of Omaha. Since the first festival, held in 2014, Omaha Under the Radar has presented over 300 artists of divergent backgrounds and disciplines. We work to represent a multiplicity of genres, ideas, and identities through performances, talks, group discussions and educational opportunities.

The festival’s schedule is here, and events are happening all over the city tonight at Kaneko, Joslyn, Bancroft Street Market, Petshop Gallery and Slowdown, and throughout the weekend at the above plus OutrSpaces, Project Project and The Holland Center.

This is more of art / fine arts / experimental music festival, and other than Dereck Higgins, who’s performing at Saturday’s closing event at Holland Center, I’ve heard of nary any of the artists — guess that’s why they all it Under the Radar.

* * *

