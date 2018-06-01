Baroness, Torche, Hussies tonight; Tim Cappello, Universe Contest, Pro-Magnum, Bible of the Devil Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Kind of a weird weekend ahead. Benson Days kicks off tomorrow with a parade down Maple St. at 10 a.m., and I’m running in the The Indie 5k/10k Sunday (starting line is at 1912 at 8 a.m.). Fun for the whole family? It’s Benson, so expect weird.

Music-wise, it’s a weird one, too.

Tonight at The Waiting Room Savannah proggy post-rock band Baroness headlines. They release everything on their own Abraxan Hymns label (truly indie!), including their most recent, 2019’s Gold and Grey. They’re listed as a metal band, but they’re more of a straight-up indie rock band. Pitchfork loves them, giving G&G a massive 8.0 rating. Opening is the much harder, much more metal act Torche. Their latest, Admission, was released on Relapse earlier this year. 8 p.m., $28.

<a href="http://baroness.bandcamp.com/album/yellow-green">Yellow & Green by Baroness</a>

Meanwhile, across town at Brothers Lounge, Hussies headline with opener Baby Sledge. 10 p.m., $5.

Tomorrow night The Sydney in Benson has Tim Cappello, who played sax with Tina Turner, Peter Gabriel and vampires in The Lost Boys. Musically, not sure what to expect, but something tells me — shirtless sax. Universe Contest and DJ Solid Goldberg open at 10 p.m. $10.

Meanwhile, at fabulous O’Leaver’s Saturday night, it’s the return of Pro-Magnum. They’re opening for Chicago heavy-metal throw-back act Bible of the Devil and Jump the Tiger. $7, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://bibleofthedevil.bandcamp.com/album/feel-it">Feel It by Bible of the Devil</a>

Sunday’s wide open, people.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a weird weekend.

