Summer Like the Season tonight; R.A.F., The Browncoats Saturday; X Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Summer colds are the worst.

Here’s what I’d be doing this weekend if I wasn’t sick as a dog:

Tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s Detroit indie/electronic/art rock project Summer Like the Season headlines. High-tone digital pop. Joining them are And How, Magu, and Ben Eisenberger. $5, 10 p.m.

Wakey by Summer Like The Season

Tomorrow night (Saturday) Omaha legacy punk band R.A.F. headlines at The Brothers Lounge. In the traveling band position is St. Louis band The Browncoats, who are probably most well-known for singing the theme song to Science Fiction TV show Firefly (“To the Black”). I have a feeling no at the Brothers will know this, however. Relax, It’s Science opens at 9 p.m. $5.

Finally, Sunday night is X at The Waiting Room. I’m told this might be the last chance you get to see this line-up with Billy Zoom. Legends, they are. Folk Uke opens at 8 p.m. $30.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *



