Summer Like the Season tonight; R.A.F., The Browncoats Saturday; X Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Summer colds are the worst.

Here’s what I’d be doing this weekend if I wasn’t sick as a dog:

Tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s Detroit indie/electronic/art rock project Summer Like the Season headlines. High-tone digital pop. Joining them are And How, Magu, and Ben Eisenberger. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://summerliketheseason.com/track/wakey">Wakey by Summer Like The Season</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday) Omaha legacy punk band R.A.F. headlines at The Brothers Lounge. In the traveling band position is St. Louis band The Browncoats, who are probably most well-known for singing the theme song to Science Fiction TV show Firefly (“To the Black”). I have a feeling no at the Brothers will know this, however. Relax, It’s Science opens at 9 p.m. $5.

Finally, Sunday night is X at The Waiting Room. I’m told this might be the last chance you get to see this line-up with Billy Zoom. Legends, they are. Folk Uke opens at 8 p.m. $30.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *



