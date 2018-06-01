New David Nance Group (on Third Man); Mike Schlesinger, All Boy/All Girl at The Sydney; Dendrons, Pagan Athletes at Reverb…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
Been pretty quiet the last couple days.
Only bit of news is that last week David Nance Group announced it has a new 7-inch out on Jack White’s Third Man Records. Says the press release: “‘Meanwhile’ is 4 minutes of post-everything rock n roll death race to the bottom of the sea of tape hiss and Wiper-ian broken space riffage. Backed with the honky tonk punk stance of ‘Credit Line”s 2019 debt wite-out anthem, this is an essential 2-sider for everyone who ever stared in their dad’s closet at his faded denim jacket and DREAMED.”
Check it below and order your copy from thirdmanstore.com.
* * *
Every time Mike Schlesinger books a gig it reminds me of his sweet Live at O’Leaver’s set from 2015. The shining moments from that recording are Schlesinger’s heart-breaker “Coolie Trade” and his cover of Gillian Welch’s “Look at Miss Ohio.” I don’t know anything about Schlesinger other than this recording. He always plays first on a bill, which means I always miss him. He’s playing first again tonight at The Sydney for a show that includes Philly ambient duo All Boy/All Girl and Omaha’s own Hussies. $5, 9 p.m.
Also tonight, Chicago post-punk band Dendrons headlines at Reverb Lounge. This is the first night on a national tour that runs through August. There’s not a helluva lot online from these guys, but with such a large tour I have to believe they’ve worked up an album’s worth of material. Joining them is the keyboard/drum madness of Pagan Athletes, and two bands new on my radar: Roman Constantino and Baby Sledge. $7, 8 p.m.
* * *
Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.
