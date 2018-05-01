Maha 2019 sched announced (again); new Stef Chura…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I find it strange that I get more (considerably more) traffic to my website on days when I don’t post an update. Why is that?

* * *

A few days ago the team at Maha Music Festival posted the schedules for this year’s two-day rock show Aug. 16 and 17 at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Each night’s performers were already announced back in April. Nothing has changed, but now you have set times as well.

Friday night, Aug. 16

10:30 p.m. Jenny Lewis

8:30 p.m. Courtney Barnett

7:15 p.m. Snail Mail

6:15 p.m. Esencia Latina Band

5 p.m. Sharkweek

Saturday, Aug. 17

10:30 p.m. Lizzo

9 p.m. Matt and Kim

7:45 p.m. Oh Sees

6:30 p.m Duckwrth

5:15 p.m. Matt Maeson

4 p.m. Beach Bunny

3:15 p.m. Omaha Girls Rock

2:45 p.m. Muscle Cousins

2 p.m. Domestic Blend

1 p.m. Sharkweek

As I said back then, I’m surprised Courtney Barnett is playing Friday night instead of Saturday, but I assume it’s more about her schedule than theirs. There’s only two acts on Saturday that are pulling me in: Thee Oh Sees and Lizzo.

Which brings me to ticket prices. They’re about the same as last year:

Looks like no discount if you buy a 2-day music pass, not sure why. Lost in the discussion has been the so-called “middle show” featuring Pinback at The Waiting Room Aug. 15 — a $15 ticket if you buy it before July 15, and worth every penny.

* * *

The new Stef Chura LP Midnight comes out this Friday on Saddle Creek Records. Leading up to the release is yet another single/video, “Scream.” The new issue of Rolling Stone called out Chura, making “They’ll Never,” No. 1 on their “Play List.” Remember when being mentioned in Rolling Stone was significant?

* * *



Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.