Glow in the Dark, #BFF tonight; Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship, Eric in Outerspace Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s a shame there are so few shows this weekend, since the weather will be knock-out. Only one music-related gig tonight — Glow in the Dark plays at the Summer Arts Festival, 13th and Mike Fahey Street. Joining them is Dereck Higgins (DHX). This free event begins at 9 p.m.

Also free tonight is Benson First Friday (#BFF). We’re hosting an opening at The Little Gallery from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring the art of Trudy Swanson. The show, called aMErIca, repurposed items easily recognizable in American culture — i.e., pop art. The Little Gallery is at 5901 Maple Street, the east bay below the Masonic Lodge building. Stop by and say hi.

Saturday night quintessential Omaha punk band Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship returns to Brothers Lounge. Indie rockers Eric in Outerspace and TFOA open at 9 p.m. $5.

<a href="http://noahsarkwasaspaceship.bandcamp.com/album/three">THREE by Noah’s Ark Was A Spaceship</a>

And that’s it for a quiet little Omaha weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

