When Particles Collide, #BFF tonight; Wagon Blasters, 24 Hour Cardlock Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

One of the quieter weekends in recent memory…

Tonight, of course, is Benson First Friday. And as per usual, I beseech you to drop by our gallery — The Little Gallery located at 5901 Maple Street (the east bay of the Benson Masonic Lodge) — for the opening of Raw/Beauty, the works of Shaun Ilahi. The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Booze. Treats. Come by and say hi.

Also tonight, I was given a head’s up about a show at The Down Under Lounge tonight — a Bangor, Maine, duo called When Particles Collide. A VERY well-respected Lincoln musician recommends this one (the duo played in the Star City last night). Also on the bill are Robo Dojo and Tame Suns. No idea what this costs but it starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="http://whenparticlescollide.bandcamp.com/album/fade-to-gold">Fade To Gold by When Particles Collide</a>

Tomorrow night, 24 Hour Cardlock celebrates the release of their new album, Semibicoastal, at Barley Street Tavern. The mighty Wagon Blasters open along with the equally mighty Korey Anderson. $5, 9 p.m.

Believe it or not, that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *



Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.