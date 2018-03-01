The return of Love Drunk (and See Through Dresses); Ohmme, DIrt House tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A month or so ago Django Greenblatt-Seay announced he was bringing back his Love Drunk video series, but this time, like Frank Sinatra, he was going to do it his way. And by that he meant his focus would now only be on bands he knows and/or loves.

If you don’t know the history of Love Drunk, read a very brief history here or check out the channel on YouTube.

Django’s first new project is a video for See Through Dresses and their song “Catacombs,” shot in its entirety in Django’s camper van. You’ll not only be impressed by the performance but also by the van’s surprising spaciousness.

“Catacombs” is off STD’s 2017 album Horse of the Other World. Here’s hoping the band is also working on new material (and a new album).

* * *

If you’re wondering what I’ve been up to the last couple of days, well tomorrow I’ll be posting a 2,000-word Q&A with Cursive’s Tim Kasher in anticipation of the band’s Saturday night show at Winchester. I’ve also been working on the annual Reader Top-20 bands list and a column that looks back on the 2008 list in a where-are-the-now sort of fashion. More to come…

* * *

Chicago indie band Ohmme (Joyful Noise Recordings) headlines tonight at Reverb Lounge. These folks have worked with Jeff Tweedy and Chance the Rapper, but by themselves they’re classified in the art rock category. Tracks off their 2017 release Parts are playful, fun. Our own Dirt House (tonight, Annie Dilocker solo) opens at 8 p.m. $10.

<a href="http://ohmme.bandcamp.com/album/parts">Parts by OHMME</a>

* * *



Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.