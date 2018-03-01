The Hussy, David Nance, Lodgings, Almost Music record show, Mike Schlesinger Saturday; Reptaliens Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight is looking pretty thin. Only one show — Relax, It’s Science opens for White Wolf T-Shirt and The Bedrock at The B Bar (right to Barrett’s on Leavenworth). $5, 9 p.m.

Tomorrow is packed.

Bobby and Heather Hussy (and Tyler Fassnacht) — better known as The Hussy — return to fabulous O’Leaver’s Saturday night. The Madison band used to play here all the time. If you don’t have Galore, their 2015 album on Southpaw, you’re really missing out on some seriously blazing punk. The last thing they put out was a 7-inch called, “I See Just Fine.” We need more Hussy and we’re gonna get it Saturday night. If that weren’t enough, David Nance Band and Dross also are on the bill. This has all the makings of a classic night at OLeaver’s. $8, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://thehussy.bandcamp.com/album/the-hussy-7">THE HUSSY 7″ by The Hussy</a>

Meanwhile, over at The Barley Street Tavern Saturday night, Lodgings headlines. They have a new album called Water Works that dropped a couple weeks ago, recorded and mixed by the legendary Steve Albini at Electrical Audio. Get it. Mere Shadows and Tom Bartolomei open. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://lodgings.bandcamp.com/album/water-works">Water Works by Lodgings</a>

And earlier in the day Saturday, Almost Music is having a record show at Reverb Lounge from 3 to 8 p.m., which will be followed by music from the Almost Music DJs. And it’s free!

One last Saturday night show: Mike Schlesinger opens for Win/Win and Field Club at The Sydney in Benson. $5, 10 p.m.

Finally Sunday, Captured Tracks band Reptaliens headlines at Reverb Lounge. $10, 8 p.m. No opener listed!

<a href="http://reptaliens.bandcamp.com/album/valis">VALIS by Reptaliens</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *



Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.