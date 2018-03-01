Slothrust, Summer Cannibals tonight at Reverb…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s not that the video for Slothrust song “Double Down” is in any way bad. It features frontwoman Leah Wellbaum dancing and prancing throughout a laundromat. Or whatever that is she’s doing. Now whenever I hear that song, which is the lead-off track to the band’s latest album, The Pact (2018, Dangerbird), all I can see is her wonky movements in my mind.

The Brooklyn band released its debut in 2016 and this time is aided by producer Billy Bush (Garbage, Neon Trees, The Boxer Rebellion), and it shows. It is very Garbage-y.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kill Rock Stars act Summer Cannibals opens for Slothrust tonight at Reverb Lounge. As I said the last time I saw them play O’Leaver’s, they could emerge as this generation’s Sleater-Kinney. Actually, I’m more apt to reach for SC’s latest album than S-K’s (sacrilege!) thanks to having a better handle on pop, though the band was no slouch when it came to raw, meaty guitar sound.

In other words, get there early. 8 p.m., $14, Reverb Lounge.

<a href="http://summercannibals.bandcamp.com/album/cant-tell-me-no">Can’t Tell Me No by Summer Cannibals</a>

* * *



Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.