Left Is West, Lupines, Exhalants, Dross, Julia Jacklin, Black Belt Eagle Scout tonight; Omaha Girls Rock benefit Saturday; Lemonheads, Tommy Stinson Sunday…

Did you know today is the 150th anniversary of the driving of the golden spike that marked the completion of the transcontinental railroad? Believe me, I knew….

OK, it’s a little crowded this weekend…

Tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s is Des Moines’ band Left is West (You read about them Wednesday) and our very own Lupines. And, I believe the magic patio officially opens this weekend. Has spring really sprung? $5, 9:30 p.m.

Meanwhile at Omaha’s favorite punk bar, The Brothers Lounge, Austin band Exhalants headline. Heavy, heavy stuff. They’re on the road with Ft. Worth post-rock band Bulls (sorta like Chavez?). Our very own DROSS opens at 10 p.m. $5, 10 p.m.

It could be a late night.

Back over in Benson, Polyvinyl Records artist Julia Jacklin headlines at Reverb Lounge. The Aussie singer/songwriter has been compared to Sharon Van Etten and Caitlin Rose. Opening is Saddle Creek Records artist Black Belt Eagle Scout. $15, 8 p.m.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) O’Leaver’s is hosting a benefit for Omaha Girls Rock from 2 to 8 p.m. out in the magic patio. Among the performers is Annie Dee (Dirt House), Bathtub Maria and Jocelyn, who just released a new single on BMG Music today. $10 suggested donation at the door.

Saturday night, Gerald Lee, Jr. (Filter Kings) opens for blues-country act The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at The Waiting Room. 9 p.m. $15.

Finally, Sunday night at The Waiting Room ’90s college rock act The Lemonheads headlines. What will Evan Dando do this time? The latest album, Varshons 2, is a bunch of covers including songs by Nick Cave, John Prine, Lucinda Williams, Yo La Tengo and The Eagles, among others. Tommy Stinson (of The Replacements and Bash & Pop), opens at 8 p.m. $25.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

