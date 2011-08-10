Fizzle Like a Flood, Matt Geiler, Sleep, Big Business tonight; Jollys, No Thanks Saturday; Diane Coffee, Disq Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Looks like we might get some great weather this weekend, so go out and see some music.

Starting tonight at the B-Side in Benson (right next to Virtuoso Pizza). Omaha funnyman Matt Geiler (he’s the dancing pumpkin man we’ve all seen on various Halloween-related memes) is having a CD release party for his band Frederick Julius, whose new album Fixers & Elixirs, drops today. His sound has been compared to Beach Boys and Gin Blossoms, which is pretty straight on.

Opening the show at 7 p.m. is the return of Fizzle Like a Flood. Frontman Doug Kabourek, whose 2000 album Golden Sand and the Grand Stand is among the finest albums released by an Omaha artist during the previous decade, is pulling himself out of a self-imposed stage exile for one night only, apparently to return a favor for Geiler, who opened for Kabourek at one of his CD release shows. Tickets are $10 and as mentioned this is an early show with a 7 p.m. start time.

<a href="http://frederickjulius.bandcamp.com/album/fixers-elixirs">Fixers & Elixirs by Frederick Julius</a>

On the complete opposite end of the sonic spectrum, San Jose doom metal act Sleep headlines at The Slowdown tonight. I’m more excited about the opener, Big Business, whose latest, The Beast You Are (2019, Joyful Noise) rips. $30, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://bigbigbusiness.bandcamp.com/album/the-beast-you-are">The Beast You Are by Big Business</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s off to fabulous O’Leaver’s for Chicago punkers Jollys with our very own No Thanks and The Regulation. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://jollysmusic.bandcamp.com/album/cosmic-heels-2">Cosmic Heels by Jollys</a>

Then comes Sunday and Diane Coffee at Slowdown Jr. You read the Ten Questions interview yesterday (right here). Opening is Disq, a couple Wisconsin folks, Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock, who count Todd Rundgren, Weezer, Big Star and The Beatles among the musicians whose records helped inform their own creative process. Their last single, “Communication” b/w “Parallel,” was released this past January as part of Saddle Creek Records’ Document Series. Can the Creek get this red-hot outfit signed for a full-length? Disq kicks things off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *



Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.