There’s a good show every night this week; Hand Habits, Tomberlin, Mansionair tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There’s a flood going on in Nebraska all right… a flood of great shows. Hope you got your sleep this weekend because you’re not getting any this week, because there’s a great show every night.

Starting tonight when Saddle Creek Records’ latest roster additions — Hand Habits and Tomberlin — play at Slowdown Jr. Headliner Hand Habits is the project of singer/songwriter/guitarist Meg Duffy, whose new album, Placeholder, was released on Saddle Creek earlier this year. The album is sneaky good, and heavier than you might expect. Duffy is also a member of Kevin Morby’s band, and has done studio work on guitar for a number of artists, including The War on Drugs.

Opening the show at 8 p.m. is another recent Saddle Creek addition, singer/songwriter Tomberlin. Her style is pretty much what you’d expect — quiet, withdrawn, personal acoustic confessions. You get both for a mere $10.

<a href="http://handhabits.bandcamp.com/album/placeholder">placeholder by Hand Habits</a>

Also tonight, dreamy electronic trio Mansionaire (Glassnote Records) plays at Reverb Lounge with Beacon. $15, 8 p.m.

And then, take a look at what’s in store the rest of the week:

— Tuesday: Laura Jane Grace (Against Me) & The Devouring Mothers at O’Leaver’s

— Tuesday: Rob Noyes with Jon Collin and David Nance at Reverb

— Wednesday: Playboy Manbaby and The Candy Boys at Brothers

— Thursday: Telekinesis at Slowdown, Jr.

— Thursday: Bad Bad Men with In the Whale at O’Leaver’s

— Friday: Kero Kero Bonito at The Waiting Room

— Saturday: Twinsmith at Reverb

— Sunday: Gymshorts at Reverb

Holy smokes!

