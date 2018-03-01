TBT: That time a decade ago when I wrote for SPIN; Pagan Athletes, Sun Cycles, Matt Whipkey tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

For Throwback Thursday, here’s a link to a SPIN review I wrote 10 years ago yesterday. Conor Oberst was launching his new project, the Mystic Valley Band, and SPIN needed someone to cover the tour launch. It was an easy $100, and I was going to the show anyway.

Over the years I’ve had opportunities to write for other national rags but turned them down, having neither the time nor the interest. Most didn’t pay a dime, offering instead national exposure that I wasn’t seeking. My high school dreams of being a rock ‘n’ roll journalist drifted away when I realized just how expensive full-time gigs like Rolling Stone can be, especially if you have to live in NYC.

From the review:

…Oberst has never looked more content than when he’s playing with the Mystic Valley Band. Still, he’s the kind of guy who never stays in one place — or with one band — for very long. So tell us, Conor, are you in this one for the long run?

Whatever became of the Mystic Valley Band? I get the feeling that Conor could switch that one back on rather quickly if he wanted to. It never reached the heights of his other projects, though it apparently produced a concert film called One of My Kind, shot by Philip Schaffart, which I’ve never seen and I don’t believe was ever screened here. Well, you can now watch it in its entirety on YouTube, below:

* * *

A trio of shows are happening tonight:

I list Pagan Athletes first though the duo is actually opening for a Salt Lake City band called Ugly Boys at Reverb Lounge tonight. I don’t know a thing about Ugly Boys, but I can tell you Pagan Athletes is a head trip worth checking out. Also on the bill is Omaha rock ‘n’ roll start-up Garst. $10, 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, down at Slowdown Jr., a new project by Jessica Hottman of The Hottman Sisters is launching called Sun Cycles. According to the listing, “Steeped in deep synth, big drums, and soaring vocals – the act pulls inspiration from artists like Imogen Heap, Lorn, and Stevie Nicks.” Kethro opens at 8 p.m. $12.

Finally a trio of singer/songwriters are lighting up the stage at the Down Under tonight: Matt Whipkey Chris Koza and Scott Severin. This one starts at 9:30 and there’s no cover.

* * *



