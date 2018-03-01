Nightmarathons tonight; Ex Hex, Moaning, Lodgings Saturday; Ghost Foot Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Winter hasn’t finished with us yet. Weather-wise, another a crappy weekend; show-wise, the selection is limited but pretty good.

Tonight Nightmarathons headline way out west at Dr. Jack’s Drinkery, a place I’ve yet to visit located at 3012 No. 102nd St., which (I think) used to be the old Brass Knocker? Someone help me here. I lived right down the street from there for years when I was in college.

Anyway, the Pittsburgh band plays punk pop/emo with lots o’ group vocals and rock riffs a la The Get Up Kids. Like I said, an emo band. Opening is Omaha pop-punters HeatWaves and Speedball Summer. $8, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://nightmarathons.bandcamp.com/album/missing-parts">Missing Parts by nightmarathons</a>

That’s it for Friday, but there are two awesome shows Saturday night.

Mary Timony’s band Ex Hex headlines at Reverb Saturday night. Their new album, It’s Real, just dropped via Merge Records and is a straight-up old-school rock album, or as Pitchfork said in this 7.8 rated review: “This time, they mine the denim-clad AOR of Billy Squier and Foreigner.” Yeah, this sounds very ’80s FM radio rock. Opening is Sub Pop band Moaning, an LA DIY post-punk trio. $18, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://exhexband.bandcamp.com/album/its-real">It’s Real by Ex Hex</a>

Also Saturday night, Lodgings headlines at The Brothers Lounge. The band has been working on a new record, which they’ll likely preview. Opening is Bed Rest and Relax, It’s Science. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://lodgings.bandcamp.com/track/market-price">Market Price by Lodgings</a>

Finally Sunday night Louisiana band Ghost Foot headlines at The Sydney in Benson. Joining them are Lincoln’s Universe Contest and The Natural States. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://ghostfoot.bandcamp.com/track/she-knows-you">She Knows You by ghost foot</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

