Mercy Rule goes online; Wagon Blasters, Domestica, Minne Lussa tonight; Priests Saturday; Murs Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Caulfield Records yesterday announced that legendary Lincoln post-punk band Mercy Rule’s first two albums, God Protects Fools and Providence, became available for streaming at the usual services.

I first fell for Mercy Rule with their debut; while their 1999 release, Flat Black Chronicles (also available on streaming platforms), quickly become a favorite. I never gave Providence the attention it deserved, having owned it only on cassette. I must tell you, after listening to it this morning, it, along with the other two albums, have held up well after 25 years. Find out for yourself:

* * *

Speaking of Mercy Rule, the band’s current incarnation, Domestica, plays tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s. It’ll be just like old times as joining them on the bill is Wagon Blasters, whose members include Gary Dean Davis, the former frontman of ’90s tractor punk band Frontier Trust, who often shared bills with Mercy Rule back in the day. Headlining is Minne Lussa, a band consisting of Eric Ebers (Ritual Device), Alan Legge, Matt Rutledge on vocals and guitar, and Pat Reefe. 10 p.m., $5.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), D.C. post-punk band Priests headlines at Reverb Lounge. The band played the Maha Music Festival back in 2017 – you can read a Ten Questions interview with them right here. Their latest, The Seduction of Kansas, was released earlier this year on Sister Polygon Records. German garage-rock duo Gurr opens at 9 p.m.

Also Saturday night, Denver garage rock act The Ghoulies plays at O’Leaver’s with headliner Orca Welles. Lincoln up-and-comers Histrionic open at 8 p.m. according to the listing (I’m dubious about that start time). $5.

<a href="http://theghouliesdenver.bandcamp.com/album/midnight-in-america">Midnight in America by The Ghoulies</a>

Finally Sunday, legendary indie hip-hop artist Murs headlines at The Waiting Room. Openers are Locksmith and Cojo. $20, 8 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it inthe comments section. Have a great weekend.

Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.