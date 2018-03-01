Rayland Baxter, Dirt House tonight at Slowdown Jr…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Never heard of Rayland Baxter, but a lot of people have. The dude has 1.4 million monthly Spotify listeners. Butch Walker produced his 2018 album Wide Awake, released on ATO Records. Rolling Stone called the album “a catchy collection of pop hooks that mix Beatles melodies with a bottom-end groove torn from the Stax Records playbook.” Pretty spot-on, based on the tracks below.

He plays tonight at Slowdown Jr. Our very own Dirt House opens at 8 p.m. $15.

<a href="http://raylandbaxtertn.bandcamp.com/album/wide-awake">Wide Awake by Rayland Baxter</a>

* * *

