Off the grid…; KISS, And the Kids tonight; Jason Steady, Red Cities Saturday; Ian Moore Monday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well it’s time to escape this endless winter, at least for a long weekend.

So what am I missing? Not a whole helluva lot.

KISS is tonight at the CHI Center. Or at least two of the original KISS line-up. This will be the last chance you’ll get to see them (supposedly), and as far as I can tell, there are plenty of tickets available at $26.50 a pop (not including fees). To help get you ready, here’s an ancient interview I did with KISS’ Peter Criss. The Catman is long-time retired, I believe.

Here’s the rest of what would be on my radar at the usual haunts this week/weekend:

Tonight at Reverb, Massachusetts band And The Kids headlines. They’ve got a nice indie-pop sound. Opening is Brooklyn act Tōth. $12, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://andthekidsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/when-this-life-is-over">When This Life Is Over by And The Kids</a>

Friday night you’re on your own.

Saturday night Jason Steady opens for Win/Win and Mama’s Boy at Slowdown Jr. 9 p.m., $7.

Meanwhile, there’s a punk(ish) show going on at fabulous O’Leaver’s Saturday night with Lincoln band Red Cities, The Broke Loose and The Morbs. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://redcities.bandcamp.com/album/soft-target">Soft Target by Red Cities</a>

Monday Austin indie/blues-rocker Ian Moore (Yep Rock) plays at Reverb Lounge. This is a pretty good under-the-radar show, especially at $15. 8 p.m.

<a href="http://ianmoore.bandcamp.com/album/luminaria">Luminaria by Ian Moore</a>

And that’s all I’m seeing. If I missed your show, put in the comments section. have a great week/weekend and don’t do anything I wouldn’t do…

* * *



