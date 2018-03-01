Mt. Joy, Pkew Pkew Pkew Saturday; Twin XL, Dicey Riley at The Dubliner Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Did you see that Cursive is slated to play at Winchester Bar & Grill May 25? The bar, which is owned by a number of folks including the dudes in Cursive, is doing karaoke and cover bands these days. As far as I can tell, this will be their first indie-style rock show, and will also include mewithoutout and The Appleseed Caste. And it being the last show on the Cursive tour, expect something special…

Anyway, that’s fine, but what’s happening this weekend?

Well, I have zero shows on my radar tonight. Might be a good time to head over to The Brothers or O’Leaver’s and watch some NCAA action.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), LA indie band Mt. Joy plays at The Waiting Room. They’ve got a laid-back style that lies somewhere between yacht rock and Americana. Their self-titled debut came out last year on Dualtone Records. Tulsa’s Wilderado opens at 9 p.m. $15.

<a href="http://mtjoyband.bandcamp.com/album/mt-joy">Mt. Joy by Mt. Joy</a>

Also Saturday night, there’s a five-band skate-punk show at Dr. Jack’s Drinkery, 3012 No. 102nd St., headlined by Pkew Pkew Pkew with On Holiday, Motel Martyr, Liar Wire and Speedball Summer. $12, 8:30 p.m.

<a href="http://pkewx3.bandcamp.com/album/optimal-lifestyles">Optimal Lifestyles by PKEW PKEW PKEW</a>

Sunday night, Reverb Lounge is hosting LA indie-pop trio Twin XL, with Bokr Tov and Field Club. $10, 8 p.m.

And, lest I forget to mention it, Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day, which means you’ll find me down at The Dubliner listening to Dicey Riley (ex-Turfmen) from 2 to 6 p.m. and then from 7 to 11 p.m. $5. Save a Guinness for me, won’t you?

That’s all I got this weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.