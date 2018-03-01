Miwi La Lupa, #BFF tonight; Thelma and the Sleaze, That 1 Guy Sat.; Darling West, Graham Ulicny, Lucy Arnell, DJ Bob Nastanovich (of Pavement) Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Damn, I’ve been missing out on a lot of shows. Porcupine last night, Kurt Vile earlier this week. It’s not due to lack of interest so much as work stuff, which for now is dominating my time. So I’m living vicariously through all of you.

Anyway, the weekend…

We’ll start off with the fact that it’s Friday, March 1, which means Benson First Friday. As per usual, The Sydney has the marquee #BFF show tonight with Bed Rest, Miwi La Lupa and Field Club kicking it off at 10 p.m., $5.

Since you’ll be in Benson anyway, you might as well stop in The Little Gallery, located in the east bay of the Masonic Lodge building just east of The Sydney on Maple. This month’s featured artist is Joe Liebentritt (who old-school Omaha music fans might remember from the band The Still). Swing by, have a beer, check out the art and say hello. We’re there from 6 to 9 p.m.

Also tonight, singer/songwriter multiple Grammy winner Iris DeMent plays at The Waiting Room with Pieta Brown. $30, 8 p.m. This has been postponed due to illness.

Tomorrow night Burger Records artist Thelma and the Sleaze are at fabulous O’Leaver’s. The Nashville trio plays gritty garage rock that isn’t afraid of hooks. This should be fun. Joining them are Muscle Cousins and CatBarat. $10, 10 p.m.

Also Saturday night, Mike Silverman a.k.a. That 1 Guy brings his home made one-man show to The Waiting Room. He’s all by himself, literally, as in there’s no opener. 9 p.m., $15.

And then Sunday night…

Pageturners is turning into a popular stage for touring acts. Sunday Norwegian folk-rock duo Darling West headlines. Just gorgeous stuff. Omaha superstar Gram Ulicny (Thick Paint) opens along with Bach Mai. It’s free (Do you believe it?) and starts at 8 p.m.

Also Sunday, LA by way of NYC indie rocker Lucy Arnell plays at The Sydney with Des Moines’ Odd Pets and DJ Need a Stack (Pavement’s Bob Nastanovich, seriously). $5, 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

